Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Reach CIF Quarterfinals

Wrestling

Channel League champion Dos Pueblos was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Pioneer Valley at the CIF Northern Division Duals Championships on Saturday at Ventura High.

Pioneer Valley, the No. 2 team from the Pac 8 League, upset top-seeded and Pac 8 champion Righetti for the CIF title, 31-23.

DP’s loss to Pioneer Valley was its first dual meet defeat of the season. The young Chargers — they have only three returning starters from last year’s quarterfinalist team — finished 12-1 and champions of the Channel League for the second straight year.

DP started Saturday’s 16-team competition by defeating Royal 45-24.

Pioneer Valley defeated Santa Maria, DP and Thousand Oaks in the semifinals. Righetti knocked off Calabasas, Simi Valley and Pacifica.

Next up for the Dos Pueblos wrestlers is the Channel League Individual Championships on Saturday at San Marcos.

