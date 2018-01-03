Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Record 6 Pins in Victory Over Santa Barbara

Wrestling

The marquee bout of the night pit two podium finishers from recent tournaments, sophomore Conner Lee of Dos Pueblos and senior Jon Huther of Santa Barbara High.

Lee started strong, swarming Huther for a two-point takedown and a three-point near fall in the first period of their 152-pound match. He had his Dons’ opponent wrapped up in an awkward position and the referee stopped the action because of the dangerous hold.

When the action resumed, Lee recorded six more points on two near falls before putting Huther in a cradle hold and pinning him with 39 seconds left in the second period.

The impressive performance capped a 71-4 DP victory in a Channel League dual meet Wednesday night at Sovine Gym.

Lee carried over the momentum from an eighth-place finish at the Tournament of Champions in Cerritos and took it to Huther, who placed eighth in a tournament in Santa Cruz last week.

“Conner’s on a different level,” DP coach Anthony Califano said. “He placed last week in a really tough tournament and could have placed a little higher if not for some mistakes. He’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s got a bright future.”

Lee is coming off a good freshman year, when he took fifth at the CIF-Southern Section Championships and advanced to the Masters Meet.

Last week's Tournament of Champions was his first action on the mat after playing on the football team that reached the CIF-SS Division 10 final.

Califano liked what he saw from his sophomore on Wednesday.

“He wrestled well tonight because Huther is a worthy opponent.”

Conner Lee of DP pins Jon Huther of Santa Barbara to cap 71-4 dual meet win pic.twitter.com/Sh04oFti1l — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 5, 2018

Lee was one of six Chargers to record pins on the night.

Ian Young scored the first one against Roberto Nava at 1:08 of the second period at 182 pounds.

At 225, Jackson Stetler kept his composure against an aggressive Manny Medel. He made a terrific move from the down position in a restart to score two points and then pinned Medel at 1:21 of the second period.

“Jackson is much improved from last year,” said Califano.

Charily Ramirez-Padilla put Brandon Lazcano on his back at 1:10 of the first period in their 106-pound match.

“He’s a real scrappy guy,” said Califano of Padilla.

Sean Yamasaki also scored a first-period pin against Spencer Bassi at 120 pounds.

Aidan Yamasaki built an 11-0 lead against Marco Guillen before finishing with a pin at 145 pounds. Yamasaki was coming off a fifth-place finish at the TOC.

Will Yamasaki and Telmo Ortiz Mendoza both recorded shutouts. Yamasaki wrestling at 195 pounds, won 8-0 over Jose Herrera, the defending league champion at 220. Yamasaki opened with an impressive throw down and near fall for four points in the first period.

“He looks good,” Califano said of Will Yamasaki, who was a third-place finisher at the CIF-Southern Section finals last year.

“We’re pretty strong,” he said of the team. “We got some work to do and we’re going to make a run at a CIF title again.”

The Chargers finished as runners-up to Righetti in last year’s CIF-SS team duals.

Oscar Munoz got the only win of the night for Santa Barbara, beating Alex Bello, 13-2, at 160 pounds. Munoz broke open a 2-1 match in the second period, scoring eight points on a takedown and two near falls.

Califano praised the work coach Adrian Macias and his staff are doing at Santa Barbara.

“You can tell they are better,” he said. “I told Adrian they’re doing the right things. They just got to keep doing it — it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, it takes highs and lows. But they’re doing what they need to do to build their program up and that’s good for us, that’s good for the Channel League and that’s good for wrestling.

“It’s good for the community to have an actual crosstown rivalry.”

Results:

160—Oscar Munoz, SB, dec. Alex Bello 10-2; 170—Jose Tolis, DP, won by forfeit; 182—Ian Young, DP, pinned Roberto Nava, 2nd, 1:08; 195—Will Yamasaki, DP, dec. Jose Herrera, 8-0; 225—Jackson Stetler, DP, pinned Manny Medel, 2nd, 1:21; 285—Ruben Moscaira, DP won by forfeit; 106—Charily Ramirez-Padilla, DP, pinned Brandon Lozcano, 1st, 1:10; 113—Telmo Ortiz Mendoza, DP, dec. Gabriel Morello, 12-0; 120—Sean Yamasaki, DP, pinned Spencer Bassi, 1st, :30; 126-Kade Uyesaka, DP, won by forfeit; 132—Russel Moua, DP, won by forfeit; 138—Josh Coronado, DP, dec. Bobby De La Guerra, 12-5; 145—Aidan Yamasaki, DP, pinned Marco Guillen, 2nd, :39; 152—Conner Lee, DP, pinned Jon Huther, 2nd, :5.8