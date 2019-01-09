Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Rout Lompoc, Clinch Tie for Channel League Title

Wrestling

Anthony Martinez recorded a pin to start the night for the Dos Pueblos wrestling team in a 69-12 win over visiting Lompoc that clinched a tie for the Channel League dual meet title for the Chargers on Wednesday night.

The Chargers are 4-0 in league and 11-3 overall.

Martinez pinned Frank Villalobos at 138 points and the Chargers won the next two contested matches and added two forfeit wins to open up a 27-0 lead.

Diego Cruz pinned Lompoc’s Devin Brown at 152 pounds and Conner Lee won a 3-1 decision against Aaron Nunez at 160.

Lompoc senior Dechain Sparrow got the Braves on the board with a pin against DP sophomore Sean Ortiz at 182 pounds.

Alden Jones responded for the Chargers with a win over Michael Lewis by fall at 195 pounds to make the score 33-6. Jackson Stetler (285) and Charlly Ramirez-Padilla (106) followed with pins.

Lompoc’s Erick Aguirre pinned DP’s Jayden Pratt before two-time CIF player Kade Uyesaka of the Chargers finished off Gracen Hayes of Lompoc.