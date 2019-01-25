Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Seeded 3rd for CIF Division 4 Duals

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos was seeded third and San Marcos made the 16-team draw for Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Wrestling Duals at Royal High in Simi Valley.

San Marcos, which finished second to Dos Pueblos in the Channel League, is making its first team wrestling postseason appearance in several years. The Royals will open the tournament against Irvine, the Pacific Coast League champion, at 11 a.m.

Dos Pueblos, which won its fifth straight Channel League title, faces Chino, an at-large entry from the Mt. Baldy League, in its opener. The Chargers have finished as CIF runners-up the last two years.

Unlike other sports, the CIF wrestling team tournament is a one-day competition. Winning teams will continue competing throughout the day. The final is scheduled for around 7:15 p.m.

Host Royal is the top seed, with Mayfair No. 2, Dos Pueblos No. 3 and San Clemente fourth.