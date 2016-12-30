Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Take 15th at Tournament of Champions

Wrestling

Seven Dos Pueblos wrestlers fell one match short of placing at the prestigious Tournament of Champions at Cerritos College on Friday.

The Chargers finished 15th out of 64 teams at the tournament.

Senior Nolan Sullivan at 145 pounds and 182-pound junior Jose Tolis had breakout performances, said coach Anthony Califano.

The seven wrestlers who made the second day of competition were Aidan Yamasaki (132), Ryan Fidel (138), Sullivan, Tolis, Jose Garcia (195) and Erick Nisich (285).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.