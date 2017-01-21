Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestlers Win Milliken Tournament Title

Chargers capture seven weight classes and earn four second-place finishes

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team won seven weight-class titles en route to capturing the championship at the Milliken Tournament.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 21, 2017 | 9:24 p.m.

Seven Dos Pueblos wrestlers won weight-class titles, and the Chargers took first place at the Milliken Invitational on Saturday.

Kake Uyesaka (113 pounds), Josh Coronado (126), Ryan Fidel (138), Conner Lee (145), Noam Dessibourg (160), Will Yamasaki (170), Erick Nisich (285) were crowned champions.

Fidel edged a CIF place finisher from Sonora, 6-5, in his first match, beat a wrestler from John Glenn, 10-2, in the semifinals and won the final 5-1 over a competitor from Mira Costa. 

"The Mira Costa kid placed seventh at the TOC a couple weeks ago, where Fidel fell a match short of placing," said Dos Pueblos coach Anthony Califano.

Dessibourg claimed his first tournament title by pinning his opponent in just 24 seconds.

Diego Cruz (126), Aidan Yamasaki (132), Nolan Sullivan (145) and Will Fader (285) were runner-up finishers and Sean Yamasaki (106) placed third.

Dos Pueblos won the team title with 226 points, Mira Costa had 142 and John Glenn 126, There were 17 teams in the tournament.

The DP wrestlers are back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against Ventura at home. The Chargers will honor their seniors that night.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

