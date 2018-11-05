Dos Pueblos Wrestling Ranked No. 1 in CIF Preseason Poll

CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos is ranked No. 1 in the CIF-SS Division 4 preseason wrestling poll.

The Chargers return several wrestlers from a team that finished runner-up in the Northern Region for second straight year.

DP Athletic Director Dan Feldhaus told Noozhawk that DP will be fielding a girls wrestling team this season. Santa Barbara High had a female wrestler last season that competed in the CIF Tournament. Several schools in Ventura County have girls wrestling teams.

In the CIF preseason watch lists for other winter sports, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara are all listed in the combined Division 1-2 girls water polo lists. All three teams played in CIF Finals last year.

San Marcos beat Dos Pueblos for the Division 1 title and Santa Barbara lost to Newport Harbor in the Division 2 final.

The CIF will use power rankings and playoff committee recommendations at the end of the regular season to determine the top teams for the Division 1 playoffs.

Santa Ynez is among the teams in Division 6 and Cate is listed in Division 7.

In boys soccer, defending Division 1 champion Santa Barbara is one of 14 teams on the D1 watch list while San Marcos is among the 13 teams in Division 2. Dunn is listed in Division 5 and Laguna Blanca in Division 6.

Santa Ynez is the lone area school on a girls soccer watch list. The Pirates are in Division 4.