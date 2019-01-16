Pixel Tracker

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Wrestling Wraps Up Perfect Channel League Season for 5th Straight Title

DP wins 5th wrestling title in a row Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos wrestling team won its fifth straight Channel League championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2019 | 9:47 p.m.

Those weren't high-fives the Dos Pueblos wrestling team was doing on Wednesday night. The hands the wrestlers and coaches were holding up signified a fifth straight Channel League championship for the Chargers.

Abraham Perdomo and Jackson Stetler won their matches and DP scored 11 forfeit wins for a 70-3 dual meet win over Santa Barbara that gave the Chargers a perfect 5-0 record in league and a 12-3 mark overall.

"It's hard to get excited with so many forfeits but it's also nice to be able to enjoy the night and celebrate our fifth Channel League title in a row," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "This evening is the result of some highly motivated young men that have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, teamwork and devotion to achieve such a great accomplishment.

"This is an outstanding group of guys and they are a pleasure to coach."

Santa Barbara got one match victory on the night as Oscar Munoz won the 138-pound weight class with a 4-1 win over Anthony Martinez. Perdomo won by fall at 145 pounds and Stetler did the same at 220.

The Chargers will next compete at the CIF Division 4 Duals on Jan. 26 at Royal.

