Dos Pueblos’ Zach Steinberger Holds First-Round Lead in Channel League Golf

Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos shot a 4-under par 68 to take the first-round lead at the Channel League Individual Golf Finals at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday.
Steinberger leads Bennett Reichard of San Marcos by one stroke and Sam Metzger of the Royals by two in the 36-hole tournament. The second round will be played on Wednesday for the players who shot 82 or better.
Santa Barbara High's Preston Gomersall was in fourth place at 1-under 71 and Marson Teron of Buena was fifth with a 72.
First-Round Scores
Name School Score
Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 68
Bennett Reichard San Marcos 69
Sam Metzger San Marcos 70
Preston Gomersall Santa Barbara 71
Mason Teron Buena 72
James Rodriguez Buena 75
Ryan Mikles Santa Barbara 75
Isaac Stone Santa Barbara 76
Bryce Quezada San Marcos 76
Chad Visser San Marcos 77
Conner Lambe Santa Barbara 78
Scott Cartier Buena 78
Luke Vigna Dos Pueblos 79
Aidan Thomas Dos Pueblos 80
Eli Sada Santa Barbara 80
Preston Foy Santa Barbara 81
Blake Bornand San Marcos 82
Joseph Pigatti Dos Pueblos 82
Nick Cerda Buena 83
Hayden Schoenfelder San Marcos 84
James Parsons Dos Pueblos 84
Logan Hall Dos Pueblos 86
Suraj Ranchod Ventura 88
Hayden James Ventura 90
Justin Perich Buena 91
Daniel Johnson Ventura 93
