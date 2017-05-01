Dos Pueblos’ Zach Steinberger Holds First-Round Lead in Channel League Golf

Golf

Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos shot a 4-under par 68 to take the first-round lead at the Channel League Individual Golf Finals at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday.

Steinberger leads Bennett Reichard of San Marcos by one stroke and Sam Metzger of the Royals by two in the 36-hole tournament. The second round will be played on Wednesday for the players who shot 82 or better.

Santa Barbara High's Preston Gomersall was in fourth place at 1-under 71 and Marson Teron of Buena was fifth with a 72.

First-Round Scores

Name School Score

Zach Steinberger Dos Pueblos 68

Bennett Reichard San Marcos 69

Sam Metzger San Marcos 70

Preston Gomersall Santa Barbara 71

Mason Teron Buena 72

James Rodriguez Buena 75

Ryan Mikles Santa Barbara 75

Isaac Stone Santa Barbara 76

Bryce Quezada San Marcos 76

Chad Visser San Marcos 77

Conner Lambe Santa Barbara 78

Scott Cartier Buena 78

Luke Vigna Dos Pueblos 79

Aidan Thomas Dos Pueblos 80

Eli Sada Santa Barbara 80

Preston Foy Santa Barbara 81

Blake Bornand San Marcos 82

Joseph Pigatti Dos Pueblos 82

Nick Cerda Buena 83

Hayden Schoenfelder San Marcos 84

James Parsons Dos Pueblos 84

Logan Hall Dos Pueblos 86

Suraj Ranchod Ventura 88

Hayden James Ventura 90

Justin Perich Buena 91

Daniel Johnson Ventura 93



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.