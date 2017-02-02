Dos Pueblos Girls Get Another Shot at Orange Lutheran

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos won two games and earned a rematch with Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the Southern California Girls Water Polo Championship.

Chargers beat the Laguna Beach JV 15-2 and Harvard Westlake 13-2 on Thursday to get another shot at the Lancers, whom they lost against by one goal last week in Goleta.

Dos Pueblos (19-5) held Harvard Westlake scoreless in the second and third quarters and built a 9-1 lead.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.