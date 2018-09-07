Dos Puebos Sweeps Santa Ynez in Channel League Volleyball Opener

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos ventured to Santa Ynez for the first Channel League girls volleyball match between the two schools and the Chargers won in three sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12.

Ally Mintzer pounded 17 kills and three blocks to pace DP's attacks.

Portia Sherman added seven kills, Olivia Andrews had five and Mikayla Butzke and Becky McKinney each contriburted four. Butzke had 11 assists and two aces, while Alison Minnich led the defense with 20 digs. McKinny added 11 digs.

"We are happy to come away with a win but we are nowhere near satisfied with our level of play tonight," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We struggled to control the match and let it slip away from us at times. As a team, we agreed that we need to come in focused and fired up for every single match to ensure that we are keeping our eyes on our end goals."

Dos Pueblos is 7-5 overall and 1-0 in league.