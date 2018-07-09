Dos Puieblos LL Junior All-Stars Win Opener of Sectioin 1 Playoff Series

Youth Sports

Leadoff hitter Johnny Alvarado had three hits, scored two runs and stole a base, leading Dos Pueblos Little League to a a 5-3 win over Thousand Oaks in the opener of a three-game series in the Section 1 Junior Division All-Stars Tournament on Monday at Conejo Creek Ballpark in Thousand Oaks.

Game 2 is on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Josh Brennan drove in two runs and Dos Pueblos received solid pitching from Andrew Tabbert and Ryan Speshyock. Tabbert threw two hitless and scoreless innings, striking out two. Speshyock got the last four outs to earn the save, his third in all-star tournament play.

Manager Steve Buratto praised the defense of his team, which played error-free baseball.