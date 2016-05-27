Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:57 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Dos Pueblos Suffers Excruciating Defeat to La Quinta in CIF Quarterfinals

Chargers give up walk-off run in extra innings, lose 4-3

Alison Milam takes a swing during Thursday’s CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinal loss to La Quinta.
Alison Milam takes a swing during Thursday’s CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinal loss to La Quinta. (Noozhawk photo file)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 27, 2016 | 1:51 a.m.

Traveling nearly four hours away from home and playing in a scorching climate that reached temperatures over 90 degrees, Dos Pueblos was aware of the many obstacles it faced prior to a quarterfinal matchup against fifth seeded La Quinta during the CIF-SS Division 4 softball playoffs. 

Despite the overwhelming adversity, the Chargers braced the harsh conditions and battled hard for nearly eight innings of play. 

However, with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, Dos Pueblos suffered a brutal 4-3 defeat to the Blackhawks on Thursday afternoon in La Quinta. 

It was difficult for us to travel on Tuesday then turn around on Thursday and go even further to La Quinta,” Chargers coach Jon Uyesaka said. “Our team played great and it was a heartbreaker to see that one slip away.”

 

The Dos Pueblos defense was stellar throughout, as second baseman Sienna Wagner had 6 put outs and 3 assists on the day. Jade Sinskul had another excellent game behind the plate respectively. 

Ariana Cruz ended her season on a high note, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Wagner also had a nice day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two clutch RBI’s.

Chargers ace Madison Pickett had another solid day on the mound, throwing 5 1/3 innings while surrendering three runs on seven hits and striking out three. She was relieved by lefty Gabriela Gandall, who gave up just one run in 2 1/3 innings of work. 

Dos Pueblos struck first in the second inning when Cruz drove in Alison Milam to give the Chargers an early 1-0 lead. However, DP left runners in scoring position at second and third. 

However, the Blackhawks responded in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Kiara Mendoz tied the game up at 1-1 with a solo shot to right field.

The Chargers were in prime scoring position in the top of the sixth when Milam was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Pickett. However, the Dos Pueblos pitcher hit a deep drive to center field that caught by La Quinta’s Ilana Valdez for the third out.

During the bottom of the inning, Mia Olvera gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 advantage with a homerun to left field. This was followed by three consecutive singles and another RBI from Mendoz. 

“Pickett was getting overheated in the sixth and had started falling behind in the count,” coach Uyesaka noted. “Looking back, I brought in Gabby one hitter too late.” 

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Cruz and Janet Salas came up with back to back singles to put runners in scoring position for the Chargers. Wagner delivered in the clutch, smacking a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3 and force an extra inning.

In the bottom of eighth, Emilie Cabanyog led off with a double and moved to third after Lauren Robinson grounded out. Yasmin Nix hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Cabanyog and gave La Quinta a 4-3 walk-off victory. 

The Blackhawks (23-7 overall) advance to the semifinals of the playoffs and will play second seeded Torrance.

Dos Pueblos (21-8 overall) wraps up another successful season in which they tied for a share of the Channel league title with Buena and reached the quarterfinals of the CIF playoffs. 

“This year’s senior class really stepped up and guided this program in an excellent direction that we expect from our student athletes,” concluded coach Uyesaka.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 