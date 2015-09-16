Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:38 am | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 
Dot Marie Jones to Speak at Domestic Violence Solutions Luncheon

By Amy Bernstein for Domestic Violence Solutions | September 16, 2015 | 10:16 a.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions, a non-profit organization working to end domestic violence in Santa Barbara County, is pleased to welcome Dot Marie Jones as the guest speaker for its eighth annual High Esteem Luncheon Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort.

Domestic violence was made very personal for Jones when a family member became a victim of abuse. Her talk will raise awareness of domestic violence, promote healthy relationships and address what DVS is doing to support victims.

“I am impressed by what DVS is doing in Santa Barbara County to end the cycle of domestic violence by providing awareness and prevention and intervention services,” said Jones. “I look forward to further help raise awareness and funds to help support their mission.”

Jones is best known for her role as football coach, Shannon Beiste, on Fox’s Glee, for which she received three consecutive Emmy award nominations. As part of her story line on Glee, Coach Beistie suffered abuse from her husband, which shed light on the topic during a special segment of the hit series.

She also stared in Material Girls, The Boondock Saints, Patch Adams and as Coach Kelly in Lizzie McGuire.

Dot Marie Jones

Jones attended California State University, Fresno, where she set records for shot put in 1988 and 1992. She has also qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials for shot put and is a 15-time world arm wrestling champion. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

Tickets are $150, sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship opportunities include DVS Signature Sponsor for $15,000, Platinum Sponsor for $10,000, Gold Sponsor for $5,000, Corporate Sponsor for $5,000, Silver Sponsor for $3,000 and Bronze Sponsor for $1,000.

Those who purchase a sponsorship will be invited to meet Jones at the pre-event VIP reception, Mimosas with Dot Jones, before the luncheon.

For more information on the luncheon, contact Hannah Hultgren at 805.963.4458 or [email protected], or visit http://www.dvsolutions.org/.

To purchase sponsorships or support the organization with a donation, call DVS at 805.963.4458 x102.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
