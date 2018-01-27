Double-Double Performances Lead Hancock Women’s Basketball to 59-43 Win at Oxnard

College Basketball

Taylor Lee-Hammer recorded her first career double-double, and Grace Rosa earned her fourth of the year as the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team defeated Oxnard 59-39 on the road in a Western State Conference game on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs won their third straight conference game to improve to 11-9 overall and 3-1 in league. The Condors fell to 0-4 in conference and 1-16 overall after seeing their losing skid reach 14 games.

Hancock trailed 12-9 after the first quarter, but outscored the Condors 20-6 in the second quarter to carry at 29-18 lead into halftime. Lee-Hammer had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half, and Rosa tallied six points.

Lee-Hammer finished with 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. She added four assists. The sophomore went 4-for-11 from the field and hit all six of her free throws.

Rosa recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Paso Robles High School graduate hit 6-of-15 from the floor and pulled down five offensive rebounds to complete the eighth double-double of her Hancock career.

Hannah Walls finished with nine points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. The sophomore hit 4-of-5 overall, including a 3-pointer.

Karly Beyers ended with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The sophomore went 1-for-11 from the floor, but went 6-for-6 from the line. Brianna Rubalcaba added nine points and four assists for Hancock, while Calley Pruitt finished with six points, six rebounds and three assists.

Overall, Hancock shot 39 percent for the game by sinking 22 of its 56 shots. The Bulldogs went 3-for-15 from 3-point range, and sank 12-of-16 free throws.

Hancock will host Moorpark on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but rescheduled due to the Montecito mudslides and closure of Highway 101. The Raiders are ranked No. 20 in the most recent state poll headed into tonight’s game at Cuesta College.