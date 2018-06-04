Doubles Dominate Again For Dos Pueblos in 13-5 Defeat of Thousand Oaks

Tennis

Ryan and Christian Hodosy and the Alex Oaten-Pratik Gupta duo let go of just two games en route to doubles sweeps as Dos Pueblos boys tennis raced past Thousand Oaks, 13-5.

Vicent Villano captured two singles sets two help the Chargers claim the win.

"I am proud of our team for staying focussed and purposeful in their shots," coach Liz French said.

Dos Pueblos (4-3) continues to stay ahead of .500 for the season. They get their first Channel League opponent in Santa Barbara on Friday.

