Doubles Get It Done in Laguna Blanca Tennis Victory

The doubles teams sparked Laguna Blanca to a 13-5 girls tennis win over Nordhoff on Tuesday in Hope Ranch.
The No. 1 duo of Hannah Miller and Mia Waters were dominant all day and went 3-0 in their sets. At No. 2, the team of Jules Bernard and Sophie Henderson battled back from a 3-5 deficit and beat Nordhoff's No. 1 team, 7-5, en route to a 3-0 day. The third team of Lilly Holbrook and Phoebe Stein scored a comeback win in the first round and finished 2-1.
Laguna Blanca improved to 2-3 on the season.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.