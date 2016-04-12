Doubles Step Up for San Marcos; DP, SB Win in Golf; Cate, Laguna Tennis Roll

Prep Roundup

The doubles tandems of Dan Coulson-James Wimbish and Christo Anderson-Alex Stefanov swept their sets and lost only 3 games all match, leading San Marcos to a 15-3 Channel League tennis win at Ventura on Tuesday.

San Marcos (7-3) improves to 4-1 in league heading into a showdown with unbeaten Santa Barbara on Thursday. Ventura is 2-7, 1-4.

"We played relaxed and had fun today," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "When our guys have fun and remember that tennis is a game, we're pretty good. This is a great bunch of guys and they're also talented tennis players."

Timothy Hirsch and Tanner Funk pulled out two sets at 6-4 and lost their third 4-6.

"Our doubles teams competed well today. We're steadily improving our first serve percentage and our cross-court returns and it's showing in their set scores," said Bradley.

Daniel Newton swept his three sets at No. singles, 6-0, 6-4, 6-4, to improve to 13-2 in singles this season.

"Daniel's groundstrokes are hard and flat and cause problems for his opponents when he uses all parts of the court. He can hit the down-the-line winner but the key for him is hitting cross-court and using the deeper part of the court," said Bradley.

Ryan Godges won a set at No. 3 singles.

Cate 17, St. Bonaventure 1

Cate improved to 4-3 and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley League play.

Sophomore Nicholas Hildebrandt at No. 1 singles and junior Christian Herman at No. 2 singles swept for the Rams. Cate also swept all the doubles sets.

Cate next plays Laguna Blanca on Thursday and then continue league play on Friday at Malibu.

Laguna Blanca 12, Carpinteria 6

Laguna Blanca dominated the singles, going 9-0 in the non-league match.

Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio won both their sets in doubles for Carpinteria and then Truax carried out his sweep, pairing with Bernardo Cardona.

No. 2 Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika won two of their three sets.

SOFTBALL

Santa Paula 8, Carpinteria 0

Santa Paula blew open a close game in the sixth inning, scoring seen runs on timely hits and several errors on defense by Carpinteria in the Tri-Valley League softball opener.

"In our league opener, we were unable to come out with the focus and execution needed to beat a good opponent," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "I, as the head coach, have to do a better job of preparing us to play at the highest level possible."

The Warriors play host to Nordhoff on Thursday.

Grace Brethren 10, Bishop Diego 0

Marissa Quintana was 2 for 2 with 2 single, Kylie Koeper had a double and Taylor Wooward and Kara Murray each had a single in the loss.

Murray made a great over the shoulder catch on defense, said coach John Ceriale.

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 376, Oxnard 395

Mikha Benedictus of Dos Pueblos shot 70 to earn medalist honors in the non-league win.

The Chargers had four golfers shoot in the 70s.

DP improves to 11-4 on the season.

Dos Pueblos:

Mikha Benedictus 70

Andres Fairbairn 72

Zach Steinberger 74

Joseph Pigatti 76

Luke Vigna 84

Logan Hall 84

Santa Barbara 403, Buena 428

Isaac Stone shot a 76 to lead the Dons to the Channel League win at Olivas Links.

James Rodriguez of Buena was the match medalist with a 73.

SBHS: Isaac Stone (76), Brandon Crane (78), Preston Gomersall (82), Austin Coombs (83), Tim Kuschman (84)

Buena: James Rodriguez (73), Mason Teron (83), Colby Rogers (86), Scott Cartier (86), Justin Perich (99)

BOYS LACROSSE

Laguna Blanca 8, Dos Pueblos 5

The Owls earned their first win behind four goals from Aidan O'Donnell and two from Anton Homeniuk.



Laguna travels to Dunn on Thursday with a record of 1-5.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.