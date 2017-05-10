Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Doubles Team Pave the Way in San Marcos Playoff Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 10, 2017 | 7:02 p.m.

San Marcos swept the doubles sets in a match for the first time this season en route to a 15-3 win over Chaminade  in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 boys tennis match on Thursday at the San Marcos courts.

"We played our best doubles of the season today, closing the net and playing to win," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "We won four sets by a one break in doubles and that has been a point of improvement all season. Our guys had great energy all match long and it showed in our scores."

Ivar  Bjork and Jimmy Wimbish swept in their first match together all season, by scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

"Jimmy and Ivar were strong from the baseline and played the big points well. They both served a high percentage and pinched the net aggressively, earning a lot of easy points."

Dominik  Stefanov improved his season record to 34-10 with scores of 5-7, 6-0, 6-2. His only loss came to Chaminade's No. 1 singles player Brett Brinkman in a battle of two sophomores.

"Brett and Dominik played a competitive set that could have gone either way. Dominik did a great job from the baseline and served exceptionally well but Brett was able to put a couple more balls in play with his defensive lobs and deft drop shots. It was a fun match to watch."

The Royals (13-3) will play in the second round on Friday at Great Oak, which defeated Xavier Prep 17-1.
 

