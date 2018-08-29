Doubles Teams Carry Santa Ynez Over Morro Bay

Tennis

Santa Ynez swept the nine sets in doubles and defeated Morro Bay 14-4 in a non-league girls tennis match on Wednesday.

The No. 1 team Lauren Thorburn and Lexi Hemming won their sets 6-0, 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 Tristan Bunderson and Alexa Jacob swept 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3, McKenna Olsen-Emmy Withrow won the first set 6-2 and Ella Christianson and Clara Newton took the next two sets 6-2, 6-2.

Sierra Redman swept for Morro Bay at No. 1 singles.

