Doubles Teams Excel, But Santa Barbara Topped By Ventura

Tennis

All six of Santa Barbara High boys tennis' sets won on Thursday came on the doubles side, but the Dons succumbed to Ventura, 12-6, in their league opener.

A no.1-doubles duo of Taylor Kleine and Mason Lender led the charge for the Dons as the no.1-team, which led to some very exciting points, said coach Danny Echt.

But the Cougars swept Santa Barbara in singles, helping them cruise to victory.

"I think our guys learned how important patience is as a part of aggressive play," Echt said. "Winning points against good defending teams takes a lot of discipline."

The Dons will travel to the Bay Area for a team tournament next week.

