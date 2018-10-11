Doubles Teams Go 54-0 for Cate in Win over La Reina

Tennis

Cate's doubles teams swept all nine sets without losing a game and defeated La Reina, 15-3, to remain undefeated on the season..

"It's pretty rare to go 54-0 in either singles or doubles, and especially when even a substitute team gets in on the action," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "That's just the depth and understanding we've got on the doubles end right now. Every player on the team knows how to play high-level, competitive doubles. That's not to say we're all doing it perfectly, but today it's hard to argue that wasn't the case."



In singles, La Reina's top player, Tiara Nourishad went 3-0.

Meanwhile, Cate's Grace Fuss and Yuki Kobayashi took two sets and Aminah Hill and Kate Tunnell each added one while taking turns at the #3 singles position for the Rams.



Cate is now 11-0, with three matches remaining in regular season play. The team can clinch sole ownership of the Tri-Valley League Title for

the fourth consecutive season with at win at home against Foothill Tech on Tuesday