Doubles Teams Go 9-0 for Carpinteria in 16-2 Victory Over Channel Islands

Carpinteria went 9-0 in doubles sets en route to a 16-2 non-league girls tennis win at Channel Islands on Wednesday.

The No. 3 duo of Amy Perez and Karla Marin rebounded from an 0-3 start in their first and won 6-3. They took the next round 6-0, and Perez combined with Diana Gonzalez to complete a sweep with a 6-0 win.

Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo continued their winning ways as they dropped three games on the day.

"I have been very impressed with these two doubles teams," coach Charles Bryant said. "They are all new to the varsity but have great chemistry together and are getting better with each outing."

Vicky Delk/Hali Schwasnick also completed a sweep.

Josie Gordon went 3-0 in singles.

The Warriors (2-1) travel to Oxnard on Thursday and are home to a strong Orcutt Academy team on Friday.



