Doubles Teams Impress in San Marcos Win at San Luis Obispo

Tennis

San Marcos tennis got sweeps at No. 1 singles and at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles in beating San Luis Obispo, 13-5, in a non-league match on Friday.

Kento Perera dominated his three singles sets. The teams of Daniel Coulson-Alexi Gill and Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov turned in solid performances.

"Dan and Alexi were dominant all day with pinpoint serves, penetrating returns, and aggressive volleys. They played exactly how we practice and set up easy volleys for each other," said Coach Jarrod Bradley.

Shott, a freshman, and Stefanov, a sophomore, beat SLO's No. 1 team of Alex Hasely and Bryant Cole in a tiebreaker 7-2.

"Bryan and Alex played superb together today and showed incredible maturity," Bradley said. "They stayed positive throughout the match today, communicating well and closing off the net. They showed everyone what they're capable of."

San Marcos is 1-1 on the season and hosts Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.