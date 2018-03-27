Doubles Teams Lead Carpinteria Past Santa Clara

Tennis

Carpinteria jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first round and defeated Santa Clara, 12-6, in a Frontier League boys tennis match on Tuesday.

The Warriors were solid in doubles, winning eight out of nine sets.

The team of JR Hajducko/Steve Poulos went 1-0 and then Hajducko paired with Tony Ochoa to go 2-0. Cameron Gralewski combined with Kirby Zapata and went 2-0 and then played with Isaac Benitez to go 1-0.

"It was Isaac's first high school match and Cameron did a good job showing him the ropes," said coach Charles Bryant.

Rafa Lopez/Esteban Zapata went 2-1 and almost pulled out a win against the Saints' No. 1 team, coming back from a big deficit only to lose 6-4.

Jeremy Saito went 3-0 in singles.

"Overall, it was good to get back on the courts as we had to postpone four matches these past few weeks," Bryant said.

The Warriors (5-1, 2-0) play Wednesday against Bishop at the Santa Barbara Municipal Courts and then travel Friday to Arroyo Grande, the third-ranked team in CIF Division 2, followed by a match at Cabrillo on Saturday in Lompoc.

