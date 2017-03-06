Doubles Teams Lead Dos Pueblos Past Campbell Hall

Tennis

Miles Baldwin won two sets and the Dos Pueblos doubles teams took eight of nine sets in a 13-5 non-league tennis victory over Campbell Hall on Monday.

The teams of Kellen Roberts-Ryan Rennick and Ryan and Christian Hodosy posted sweeps in doubles.

"I am proud of my team's progress and tenacity," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Many came back from being down in their sets. We take no team no granted. We just want to do our best."

The Chargers improve to 2-1. They're back in action Wednesday at home against San Luis Obispo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.