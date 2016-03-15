Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Doubles Teams Lead San Marcos in Channel League Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 15, 2016 | 5:52 p.m.

The San Marcos No. 1 doubles team of Dan Coulson and Jimmy Wimbish set the tone for the Royals in a 15-3 Channel League-opening win over Ventura on Tuesday.

Coulson-Wimbish swept their three matches 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, as the Royals won 8 of 9 doubles sets.

"Dan and Jimmy continue to improve their play together," Coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Both were dominant on serve all day long with a high percentage of first serves to both sides of the service boxes."

The No. 2 doubles team of Christo Anderson and Daniel Newton also swept by scores of 6-2, 6-0, 6-1.

"Christo and Dan were enthusiastic and communicated well today. Their returns were on point and both were aggressive at the net," said Bradley.

"We've just started to realize how good we are at volleying and how much it helps to be in the right place at the right time," he added. "Today was a positive step for us in moving together and reading our opponents so we can finish off points more easily."

In singles, freshman Dominik Stefanov improved his record on the season to 14-1 and only lost one game all match. Freshman Max Cohen and senior Won Jong both went 2-1 for Ventura.

The Royals (4-1, 1-0) host Santa Barbara in their second Channel League match on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 