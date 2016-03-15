Doubles Teams Lead San Marcos in Channel League Opener

Tennis

The San Marcos No. 1 doubles team of Dan Coulson and Jimmy Wimbish set the tone for the Royals in a 15-3 Channel League-opening win over Ventura on Tuesday.

Coulson-Wimbish swept their three matches 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, as the Royals won 8 of 9 doubles sets.

"Dan and Jimmy continue to improve their play together," Coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Both were dominant on serve all day long with a high percentage of first serves to both sides of the service boxes."

The No. 2 doubles team of Christo Anderson and Daniel Newton also swept by scores of 6-2, 6-0, 6-1.

"Christo and Dan were enthusiastic and communicated well today. Their returns were on point and both were aggressive at the net," said Bradley.

"We've just started to realize how good we are at volleying and how much it helps to be in the right place at the right time," he added. "Today was a positive step for us in moving together and reading our opponents so we can finish off points more easily."

In singles, freshman Dominik Stefanov improved his record on the season to 14-1 and only lost one game all match. Freshman Max Cohen and senior Won Jong both went 2-1 for Ventura.

The Royals (4-1, 1-0) host Santa Barbara in their second Channel League match on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

