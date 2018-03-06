Doubles Teams Lead the Way for Laguna Blanca

Tennis

Laguna Blanca won eight of nine doubles sets en route to a 13-5 boys tennis win over Villanova Prep on Monday in Ojai.

The senior pairing of Jason Barnick and Kelvin Chen led the line in doubles with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 sweep. Senior/sophomore combo Victor Liu and John-Henry Schulz also went undefeated, while freshman Nic Richmond paired with two partners to go 2-1 on the day.

"Nic’s play really impressed me today," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "I love to see players executing what we practiced and Nic did a whole lot of that today."

The Owls, 2-0 on the young season, play host to Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

