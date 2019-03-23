Doubles Teams Lead Way for Cate Against Villanova

Cate swept nine doubles sets en route to a 13-5 boys tennis win over Villanova in a Tri-Valley League match on Friday.
Seniors Brad Gordon and Charles Xie teamed up at No. 1, followed by juniors Parker May/Devin Pai and sophomores Lucian Prinz/Jinming Wang.
Ethan Ha went 3-0 in singles for the Rams.
"Normally we can count on Ethan for three sets but to get all nine of the doubles sets, everyone really had to contribute," coach Jason Elbin said. "Having Devin in the lineup in doubles for the first time this season really made a big difference and it was great to see our captains and younger players step up as well."
Cate (2-0 in league play) hosts St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.