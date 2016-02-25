Doubles Teams Lead Way in San Marcos Victory

Tennis

San Marcos improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating San Luis Obispo 14-4 in a non-league boys tennis match at the John Stoney Courts. The Royals swept all the doubles points, two days after winning only one doubles point vs. Valencia.

"We were much more aggressive at the net today and our serves and returns were also more consistent," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said.

He noted that the young Royals relaxed and played deuce points much more confidently.

"We seemed to settle in after the first round today. On Tuesday, we battled ourselves as much as our opponents but today we played for each other." Bradley said.

Freshman Dominic Stefanov swept his singles sets for the second consecutive match with scores of 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, while sophomore Timmy Hirsch won his first set on Varsity with a 6-4 victory over Jake Alltucker.

"Timmy has been working hard in practice and his effort showed today. His footwork has improved and he's getting to balls earlier." said Bradley

The coach pointed out that Hirsch's 95-year-old grandfather, Cliff Hirsch, was on hand to watch the match. Cliff Hirsh was a tennis, basketball, and swimming coach at Westchester High School in Los Angeles for many years.

San Marcos plays at Camarillo next Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .