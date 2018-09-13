Doubles Teams Lift Carpinteria to Win Over La Reina

Tennis

The doubles team of Amy Perez and Karla Marla rallied from 3-4 deficits in two sets to win 6-4 and took a third set to complete and sweep and help Carpinteria beat La Reina on total games, 72-69, after the girls tennis teams tied 9-9 in sets on Wednesday.

"They sharpened up physically and mentally when they needed to be and at just the right time," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant of Perez and Marin.

Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo won two sets while Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma won a set.

The Warriors won three singles sets by a wide margin that helped them in the overall game total.

"This was a great effort by both teams as momentum seemed to switch round by round depending on the matchups of that particular round," Bryant said. "We seemed to up our game in some of those tight sets and that mental battle with a lot at stake was where I was most proud of our girls."

Carpinteria improves to 6-3.



