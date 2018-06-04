Doubles Teams Make Difference for Carpinteria in Win Over Laguna Blanca

Tennis

Carpinteria got sweeps from two doubles teams and Myles Morgan won two sets without a loss, sparking the Warriors to an 11-7 boys tennis victory over Laguna Blanca on Monday.

"I think we caught a lucky break today as they just returned from two weeks of spring break," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "I think it definitely helped in some of our close sets as we seemed to have a bit more stamina and energy.

"They are a very good team with a lot of experience and we just seemed to play them at the right time and play really well too. A perfect storm for us."

The teams of Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski each went 3-0, while Jackson Phillips/Ian McCurry went 1-1.

"I was really happy in our doubles play today," Bryant said. "We normally struggle on Monday matches (and practices) but we came out of the gates playing at a high level."

In singles, Alex Furukawa went 3-0 for Laguna Blanca, including a 6-4 win over Carpinteria's No. 1 Jeremy Saito.

"Alex played great and his experience really paid off. Jeremy started off hot but Alex did a great job of adjusting," said Bryant.

He added: "Overall, I was really happy with how we competed against a very strong albeit maybe a little rusty Laguna Blanca team. It will be fun to watch when we play them again."

Carpinteria is now 9-2 overall. The Warriors face Bishop Diego on Thursday.

