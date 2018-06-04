Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:06 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Doubles Teams Make Difference for Carpinteria in Win Over Laguna Blanca

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2018 | 6:53 p.m.

Carpinteria got sweeps from two doubles teams and Myles Morgan won two sets without a loss, sparking the Warriors to an 11-7 boys tennis victory over Laguna Blanca on Monday.

"I think we caught a lucky break today as they just returned from two weeks of spring break," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "I think it definitely helped in some of our close sets as we seemed to have a bit more stamina and energy. 

"They are a very good team with a lot of experience and we just seemed to play them at the right time and play really well too.  A perfect storm for us."

The teams of Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski each went 3-0, while Jackson Phillips/Ian McCurry went 1-1.

"I was really happy in our doubles play today," Bryant said. "We normally struggle on Monday matches (and practices) but we came out of the gates playing at a high level." 

In singles, Alex Furukawa went 3-0 for Laguna Blanca, including a 6-4 win over Carpinteria's No. 1 Jeremy Saito.

"Alex played great and his experience really paid off.  Jeremy started off hot but Alex did a great job of adjusting," said Bryant.

He added: "Overall, I was really happy with how we competed against a very strong albeit maybe a little rusty Laguna Blanca team.  It will be fun to watch when we play them again."

Carpinteria is now 9-2 overall. The Warriors face Bishop Diego on Thursday.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 