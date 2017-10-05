Doubles Teams Power San Marcos Tennis Past Ventura

Tennis

The team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba raised its record to 38-0 on Thursday, helping San Marcos go 9-0 in doubles en route to a 12-6 win over Ventura in a Channel League girls tennis match.

The Royals remain in a first-place tie with Dos Pueblos at 5-1.

Maura Mannix and Savana Mata went 3-0 on the day in doubles and Yuka Perera won her two sets in singles.

"These girls are improving week to week, playing stronger and smarter tennis as the season goes on," said San Marcos coach Andrea Rifkin.

