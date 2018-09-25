Doubles Teams Propel Carpinteria Over Malibu, 10-8

Tennis

Josie Gordon gave Carpinteria the break it needed with a third-round singles victory and the Warriors swept in doubles to defeat Malibu 10-8 in a Citrus Coast League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

"Josie Gordon played her best set of the day and defeated a tired No. 2 for Malibu, 6-4," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Carpinteria's No. 1 doubles team won its set and the No. 3 team of Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo held off a charging Malibu pair to take the set, 6-4.

"Lexi and Jeannette really understood what they needed to do. They stayed alert, consistent and put the pressure on the Malibu team. It was just a great effort, not just by them but by all of our doubles teams," said Bryant.

Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, Amy Perez/Karla Marin and Persoon/Carrillo swept their sets.

Carpinteria is 10-4 overall and 3-0 in league.