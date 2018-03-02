Doubles Teams Rescue San Marcos Against San Luis Obispo

Tennis

San Marcos won seven of nine doubles sets to squeak out a 10-8 non-league boys tennis win over San Luis Obispo on a blustery day at the John Stoney Courts on Friday.

The Royals' No. 1 team of Bryan Shott and Alex Stefano swept their three matches, 6-2, 7-5, 6-0, to pace the squad to the victory.

San Marcos (2-0) also got good performances from freshmen Alex Wilson and Sam Friedman. They each won two sets each with different partners. Wilson teamed with Ivar Bjork while Sam paired with Jimmy Wimbish.

"Our two and three doubles came up big for us today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Their energy was great and it paid off on the court."

In singles, Alexi Gilli gave SLO's No. 1 player Zach Hilty a tough time in the third round, falling 7-5.

"Alexi played his best tennis in the last set against Zach," Bradley said. "He hit great serves, came to net strategically, and hit heavy topspin deep in the court. It really could have gone either way."

San Marcos 10

Singles

Dominik Stefanov 1-2

Daniel Newton 1-2

Alexi Gill 1-2

Doubles

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 3-0

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 2-1

San Luis Obispo 8

Singles

Zach Hilty 3-0

Alex Kuiper 3-0

JJ Nevin 0-3

Doubles

Elias Weeks-Nathan Butterfield 1-2

Sam Johnson-Addie Hubbley 1-2

Spero Checopolous-AJ Daymude 0-3



