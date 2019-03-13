Doubles Teams Set Tone in Carpinteria’s Win Over St. Bonaventure

Carpinteria improved to 8-1 in boys tennis with a 13-5 non-league victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.
The doubles team of Kirby Zapata and Carlos Costilla went 3-0 in sets and did not lose a game.
"They worked well today and had a fun time doing it," coach Charles Bryant said. "Kirby was a good leader today not just in doubles but for the whole team.
"Ian McCurry/Cameron Gralewski went 2-0 together before Cameron paired with Zaidan Juarez to win their last set. Ben Persoon/Isaac Benitez also won their only set together 6-0."
In singles, Austin Stone went 2-0 while Abraham Hernandez and Corban Pampel each earned a set win. Ian Thomas won his first-ever singles set.