Doug Kern Named First Executive Director of Gaviota Coast Conservancy

By Steve Forsell for Gaviota Coast Conservancy | March 25, 2019 | 1:21 p.m.
Doug Kern

Gaviota Coast Conservancy (GCC) has hired environmentalist Doug Kern to serve as the organization’s first executive director. He will begin his post on May 1.

The GCC Board of Directors completed an extensive search to find the right leader to help grow the organization’s capacity and advance its mission of protecting and preserving the unique and precious Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara County.

As director of conservation for the Mendocino Land Trust, Kern successfully completed more than a dozen endangered coho salmon recovery projects.

He helped conserve old-growth redwoods and agricultural lands through conservation easements and managed Land Trust properties to improve public access.

Kern's work on climate change includes establishing the first public electric vehicle-charging station network in Mendocino County.

Prior to his five years at the Mendocino Land Trust, Kern served as executive director of the Urban Watershed Project in the Presidio of San Francisco for 16 years.

He also led the Presidio Restoration Advisory Board, where he organized citizen input and restored natural stream ecosystems from contaminated lands.

Kern received his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley in geophysics and later returned to school to earn an MBA from Cornell University. He is a trained mediator with experience resolving complex, multi-party land use issues.

“Doug brings extensive skills, experience and knowledge to our organization that will allow Gaviota Coast Conservancy to strategically pursue the preservation opportunities that are developing on the coast." said Steve Forsell, Gaviota Coast Conservancy president.

"He is collaborative and energetic. We are thrilled to have engaged his service,” Forsell said.

“I look forward to working with all of the GCC’s many partners and the community to protect our coastal heritage for the benefit of the plants, the critters, the local residents and future generations,” Kern said.

Founded in 1996, Gaviota Coast Conservancy is devoted exclusively to protecting and enhancing the rural character and ecological integrity of the Gaviota Coast for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

— Steve Forsell for Gaviota Coast Conservancy.

 

