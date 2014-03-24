Doug Van Pelt Named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Leading Edge Society

Doug Van Pelt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices received the 2013 Leading Edge Society Award during the Sales Convention 2014 in the electric city of Nashville, Tenn., on March 16-18.

This achievement award recognizes residential sales professionals in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network who in the past year reached great sales thresholds in closed residential GCI, commercial GCI or residential units.

Leading Edge Society award members represent the top 6 percent of all agents worldwide.

“Doug Van Pelt is an outstanding sales professional who is an asset to our company," said Kyle Kemp, district manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, California Properties. "He has built a solid customer base by employing effective marketing strategies and delivering superior service to his clients and fellow real estate professionals.”

Van Pelt joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in January 2009. Prior to winning this award, he has also won the distinguished Honor Society Award.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate network in 2013.