Doug Van Pelt Named to Prudential Real Estate’s Honor Society

By Kyle Kemp for Prudential California Realty | April 11, 2013 | 5:51 p.m.

Doug Van Pelt
Doug Van Pelt of Prudential California Realty has been named to the prestigious Honor Society for 2012 by Prudential Real Estate.

Van Pelt was recognized for his exemplary performance in closed residential GCI, commercial GCI or closed residential units in 2012 at Prudential Real Estate’s Sales Convention held in Las Vegas, Nev., March 10-12.

“Doug had an outstanding year in 2012 and is truly deserving of this honor,” regional manager Kyle Kemp said. “He is the consummate professional, who works tirelessly to help his clients’ fulfill their real estate needs. This award puts Doug in the top 12 percent of 63,000 agents worldwide.”

Prudential California Realty became a member of the Prudential Real Estate network in 1985. Prudential California Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors including No. 1 in sales worldwide the past two years.

Prudential Real Estate franchises are independently owned and operated. Prudential Real Estate is a network brand of HSF Affiliates LLC, of which HomeServices of America Inc.is a majority owner. HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, is the second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm and one of the largest providers of integrated real estate services in the United States.

— Kyle Kemp is a regional manager for Prudential California Realty.

 
