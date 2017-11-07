Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Dougherty to Lead Scholarship Foundation Communications

By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | November 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Tim Dougherty, a former journalist turned publicist for local classical music organizations and other area nonprofits, has been named director of marketing and communications at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Dougherty earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature at UCSB and began his career as a reporter and editor at South Coast Community Newspapers, a now-defunct chain of local weeklies.

Following editing stints at the Camarillo Daily News and Ventura County Star-Free Press, he joined the Office of Public Affairs at UCSB, where he served as an editor and a public information officer.

Dougherty went on to hold senior editor positions at two national trade magazines, Hispanic Business and Latin Business, before being named communications manager at the Music Academy of the West.

He also worked briefly as an editor in the Office of Public Affairs at Cal Poly.

Most recently, he operated his own public relations and communications consultancy, representing the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, and other organizations.

His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and other publications.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tim and expect him to have an immediate impact on our work to increase educational opportunities for Santa Barbara County students,” said Candace Winkler, Scholarship Foundation president/CEO.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
