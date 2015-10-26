Douglas Family Preserve Trail Plan Gets Backing From Santa Barbara ABR

Advice

Member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp opposes the plan, saying too many questions remain about how project will impact park users

In a move that strengthens the city of Santa Barbara’s ability to acquire grant funding, the city Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave preliminary approval to a plan to create trails at the Douglas Family Preserve on the Mesa.

The vote was 5-1.

Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp voted no because she didn’t think the project was ready for preliminary approval. She said there were too many unknowns about how the new trails would affect the park.

The city is looking to develop a universal, ADA-compliant trail made out of decomposed granite and other aggregate materials, while steadily moving people and their dogs away from the bluffs to reduce erosion along the cliffs.

The city wants to remove 36,330 square feet of cracked and eroded asphalt and replace it with native soil.

“I think this is a good idea, both from the accessibility aspect and also from the aspect of moving the old asphalt,” said ABR member Howard Wittausch. “It is kind of a toxic material, and it is falling apart. I think the trails in this park should be as natural as possible.”

The universal trail would not include the current bluff trail, although the city acknowledged there would be nothing to stop people from traversing that route if they chose to.

The city is applying for a grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation through the Recreational Trails Program to pay for the $300,000 project.

The project has sparked wide concern from members of the community who feel a deep connection to the park, and consider it their backyard. With its phenomenal views of the coastline, the park is a frequent destination for hikers, painters and casual strollers.

It is also Ground Zero for those who want to let their dogs roam off leash and romp through the vegetation.

Commonly known by locals as the Wilcox Property, the 70-acre Douglas Family Preserve was acquired by the Trust for Public Lands in 1996, and then transferred to the city in 1997.

The plan also steers people who want to drive to the preserve to park on Borton Drive, instead of through Mesa School Lane and Medcliff Road, a move that has upset Borton Drive residents.

“It seems to me that if we are going to have this, all the entrances should share equally,” said Kurt Magness. “It seems unfair for Borton to take the brunt of this development.”

Magness said the road is already jammed.

“It’s a madhouse on weekends,” he said. “There are a hundred dogs going through.”

Neighbor Greg Vance said Borton Drive should not be the starting point for the universal ADA trail.

“My main concern is that if this is going to happen, the burden should be shared with all of us,” Vance said.

Vance said that “the dogs are not the problem. The people who bring the dogs to the park seem to be the problem.”

Other residents who spoke at the ABR meeting said the park is fine the way it is, and there’s no reason to go in there and dig up nearly a mile of asphalt. Don't alter it, said Mesa resident Bill Hawksworth.

“It sort of takes care of itself,” Hawksworth said. “I have lived around the Wilcox property for many years. I used to go there even before it was a park. It is the complete antithesis of a normal park.”

The ABR, however, pushed forward to give preliminary approval to the plan so that the city could use the approval as part of its grant application in November.

ABR member Courtney Jane Miller said that she appreciates the fact that the park is rustic and natural, but that it is also important for the city to manage the park for all residents.

“There’s something that is really lovely about walking through a space that is just dirt that doesn’t have a defined edge to the path or a specific route that you are supposed to follow,” Jane Miller said. “That being said, it is important that you provide accessibility.”

Fitzgerald-Tripp said she has mixed feelings about the project.

“I bring my dog up here all the time,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful park. There aren’t many parks like this because it is so natural. I am feeling a little conflicted.

"I see the value of a creating an accessible path so it could be used by everybody, but at the same time just the nature of the park and its natural setting.

“I am conflicted on how it would all go together.”

Even though the ABR gave preliminary approval so the city could use the info in its grant application, the board asked the Parks and Recreation Department to return with a more detailed signage program and more specifics about the type of material the train would be composed of.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .