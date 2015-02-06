Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:50 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Posted on February 6, 2015 | 10:34 p.m.

Douglas Richardson of Santa Barbara, 1934-2015

Source: Richardson family

Richardson
Douglas Richardson

Douglas Richardson died in February 2015.

He was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Tyler, Texas, to Andrew and Alma Richardson. He moved from Tyler to Mesa, Ariz., where he met and married Patty Richardson. They moved from Mesa to Santa Barbara, Calif., where he worked as a self-employed construction owner and raised their six children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Richardson, and his daughters and son.

He will be missed by all who knew him from his church family to the Fraternal Order of Eagles family.

Douglas was a loyal fan of both the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alma Richardson, son David Richardson and daughter Ida Richardson.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at Greater Hope Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 