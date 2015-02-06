Douglas Richardson of Santa Barbara, 1934-2015

Posted on February 6, 2015 | 10:34 p.m.

Source: Richardson family

Douglas Richardson died in February 2015.

He was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Tyler, Texas, to Andrew and Alma Richardson. He moved from Tyler to Mesa, Ariz., where he met and married Patty Richardson. They moved from Mesa to Santa Barbara, Calif., where he worked as a self-employed construction owner and raised their six children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Richardson, and his daughters and son.

He will be missed by all who knew him from his church family to the Fraternal Order of Eagles family.

Douglas was a loyal fan of both the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alma Richardson, son David Richardson and daughter Ida Richardson.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at Greater Hope Baptist Church, 430 E. Figueroa St. in Santa Barbara.