Douglas Scott Opens Santa Barbara Office as Principal of The Alison Company

Santa Barbara commercial mortgage banker Douglas Scott, formerly the principal at Scott Commercial Capital, has joined The Alison Company, an 80-year-old full-service investment firm specializing in the field of income producing real estate.

“The Alison Company has a great tradition of service and some extraordinary lender relationships I want to bring to my clients,” Scott said.

Scott will head up The Alison Company’s new office in Santa Barbara as a principal. The office — located at 1215 De la Vina St., Suite H in Santa Barbara — is The Alison Company’s first on the Central Coast.

“While previously we covered this market from our headquarters in Newport Beach, the opportunity to team up with a seasoned expert in both mortgage banking generally, and the local markets specifically, was too good to pass up,” Alison principal Jim Deal said.

Prior to founding Scott Commercial Capital, Scott was a partner at George Elkins Mortgage Banking Company and prior to that Vice President of Wallace Moir Co. Since starting his commercial mortgage banking career in 1983, Scott has arranged more than $900 million in financing for commercial real estate and has been recognized as a top national loan originator by GE Financial Assurance, Genworth Financial, Union Central Life and Kansas City Life Insurance Company.

Scott has 30 years of experience arranging successful financial solutions and investments for both individual and corporate clients. He focuses on working with borrowers to create innovative and optimal financial solutions unique to each situation.

“Doug will give our company, and our correspondent lenders, a knowledgeable and effective beachhead in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and beyond,” Alison principal Nick Madigan said.

To contact Scott, call 805.845.5200 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing The Alison Company.