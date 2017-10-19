Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Douglas Scott to Lead Los Padres Boy Scouts District

By Jennifer Goddard for the Alison Company | October 19, 2017 | 12:34 p.m.
Douglas Scott Click to view larger
Douglas Scott

Douglas Scott has been appointed as South Coast District chair of Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Scott is a principal of the Alison Company, a full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm.

The South Coast District Los Padres Council serves Boy Scouts in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

Scott is a seasoned expert in mortgages and the Tri-Counties business market. He has grown the Alison Company’s Santa Barbara office since he founded the office in 2014.

Before joining the Alison Company, which is based in Newport Beach, Scott was the principal of Scott Commercial Capital. He has been in commercial mortgage banking since 1983.

Scott is one of many local Boy Scouts supporters and volunteers involved in the efforts by the Boy Scouts to raise funds and rebuild their historic camp Rancho Alegre, home of the Outdoor School, most of which was destroyed by a major fire in July.

The Outdoor School and Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre lost most of their structures to flames from the Whittier Fire along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma. Most of the buildings on the 213-acre site burned down in the blaze.

Scott can be reached at [email protected]
 
— Jennifer Goddard for the Alison Company.

 
