Dowitcher Designs Celebrates 10 Years of Business

Dowitcher Designs, Inc., an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Santa Barbara, celebrates 10 years in business this month.

The agency’s president and CEO, Amber Wallace, and chief operating officer, Jill Kingdon, launched Dowitcher in June, 2006. Since its founding, the agency has provided strategic marketing, design and technology services to hundreds of organizations during a time of immense industry shifts.

“It’s amazing how much the digital landscape has changed in the last 10 years. Adapting to and leveraging trends is part of our organizational DNA — we love being part of the evolving marketing and technology worlds,” Wallace said.

Ten years ago, Dowitcher was a two-person home-based business. Today it has two locations along the south coast of California; an established team; and a mix of local, national and international clients.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team we’ve built over the last decade and the clients who continue to inspire and push us. I’m excited to see where the next 10 years takes us,” Wallace said.

Over the last 10 years, Dowitcher has won industry recognition with multiple awards. Just this past year, the company received four American Advertising Federation awards for website, book and logo designs.

It’s not only about the for-profit work, either. Dowitcher strongly supports nonprofit organizations, and both founders serve on nonprofit boards.

The agency participates in the Girl’s Inc. Eureka program and is actively involved with Women’s Economic Ventures, American Association of University Women and the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Looking back on the past 10 years, Wallace smiles at how far Dowitcher has come in the marketing world.

“We launched before the advent of the iPhone….is that possible?! Time really does fly when you’re having fun,” she said.

Dowitcher will continue anniversary festivities throughout the year with a 10-year celebration kickoff in late June.

For more information visit www.dowitcherdesigns.com.

— Rosie Sullivan represents Dowitcher Designs.