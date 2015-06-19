Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Down Syndrome Association Hosting Buddy Walk & Festival on Saturday at Chase Palm Park

By Melissa Fitch for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County | June 19, 2015 | 1:51 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County's sixth annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be at Chase Palm Park on the Great Meadow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 20.

The fundraising event will feature live entertainment from Bryan Titus, Jamey Geston — 16-year-old local singer/songwriter will perform for the sixth year in a row — Stolen Thunder (Christian Pelonis, Katelyn Mires, David McGinnis and Jackson Eddy) and The Fulltime Gentlemen (Hector Hurdato, Pete Sharpe, Jeff Keough and Jack Keough).

There will be lots of activities for all — carnival-style games, crafts, a silent auction, a raffle, face painting, a vendor fair and informational booths as well as a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome. Home Depot, Devereux, Zodo’s, New York Life, Mad Fitness Santa Barbara and more will be onsite with great activities.

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for adults with Down syndrome and $10 for children ages 3 to 17. This fee is required for admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival. An event T-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities included. Must be registered to participate in the Buddy Walk & Festival. You may register in person the day of the event or online by clicking here.

The net proceeds from this event stay right here in Santa Barbara County, allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, enrichment programs, activities, parent support and more to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

A huge thank you to all of our event sponsors — Sotheby’s International, Trader Joe’s, Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, Union Bank, Fitch Construction, MarBorg Industries, Granite Construction, KjEE, Rincon Broadcasting, PumpFlix, Starbucks & Graphic Ink. — and all of our wonderful volunteers.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

