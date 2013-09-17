Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Down Syndrome Association to Honor Goleta’s Michael Galvan with Extraordinary Educator Award

By Melissa Fitch for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County | September 17, 2013 | 7:19 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s Extraordinary Educator 2013 Award will be presented to Michael Galvan, the Goleta Union School District’s adaptive physical education specialist.

The award will be presented at the fourth annual Hoe Down from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Galvan will be recognized by the DSASBC as 2013 Extraordinary Educator for his outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome. Having worked multiple summer programs in our community — Lose the Training Wheels Camp, Challenger Baseball Camp as well as his dedication to all of his APE students with Down syndrome — he truly is extraordinary! Join us as we honor him.

Over 250 attendees are expected to attend the annual event. Families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC will kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month (October) a bit early. It will be an evening full of a great barbecue dinner by the Lions Club, dancing to live music from Rincon, a silent auction, tons of activities for the kids and more. A fun time is sure to be had by all.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, which includes dinner, dancing and activities.

Click here for more information.

— Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

