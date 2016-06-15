Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Down Syndrome Association to Step Out on 7th Annual Buddy Walk

By Melissa Fitch for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County | June 15, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County 7th Annual Buddy Walk & Festival will be held at Chase Palm Park on the Great Meadow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2016.

The fundraising event will feature live entertainment from Superstoked, One 2 One, teenage singer-songwriter Jamey Geston (performing for the seventh year in a row), The Brambles, Sofia Guerra and world-famous magician Bob Fitch.

Fitch’s grandson Ryan has Down syndrome and is the reason for his involvement in this amazing day. Fitch was the 2009 recipient of the Magic Castle’s Life Time Tribute Award, and has performed there numerous times. 

Magician Of the Year Award recipient from SAM (Society of American Magicians) and Gold Star from London Magic Circle are a few of his other accolades.

The Buddy Walk & Festival also will feature lots of activities for all, including carnival style games, crafts, silent auction, raffle, face painting, vendor fair and informational booths as well as a short ceremonial fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park promoting acceptance and inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome.

Home Depot, Devereux, Zodo’s, New York Life, Alpha Resource Center Slingshot, Mad Fitness Santa Barbara, Macaroni Kid and more will be onsite with information and great activities!

Registration fees are $25 for adults, $15 for adults with Down syndrome and $10 for children aged 3-17. This fee is required for admission to the Buddy Walk & Festival and includes an event t-shirt, lunch, snacks and all activities.

Registration is required to participate in the Buddy Walk & Festival. You may register in person the day of the event or online at www.dsasbc.org.

The net proceeds from this event stay right here in Santa Barbara County, allowing the DSASBC to support new and expectant parents, enrichment programs, activities and more to enhance the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Melissa Fitch represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

