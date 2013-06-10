Down Syndrome Association’s Buddy Walk Kicks Off Saturday

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County will hold its fourth annual Buddy Walk this Saturday at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

Everything is included with the registration fee — that’s an event T-shirt, lunch, snacks, drinks, crafts, games, face paining and more.

The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 to 17 and free for kids younger than 3. Click here to register.

Don’t forget your picnic blankets and chairs to relax on the grass and listen to great music from the Wednesday Knights, Jamey Geston, Jade Hendrix, Spencer the Gardener and Rock Shop Academy bands.

The Down Syndrome Association is also still seeking silent auction donations, sponsors, vendors, activities and teams. For more information, call 805.886.4411 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Retta Slay represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.