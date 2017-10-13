Down Syndrome Group to Honor Extraordinary Educator

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s Extraordinary Educator 2017 Award will be presented 4-8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 22 during the group's 8th Annual Hoe Down at Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

Each year, the DSASBC recognizes an extraordinary educator for her/his outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome and others with special needs in the community. Past recipients are Michael Galvan, Linda Sparkuhl, Jackie Zaida and Amy Buesker.

This year’s winner will be announced at the DSASBC celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Some 250 people, including families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC, are expected to attend the annual event.

The evening will feature a barbecue dinner by the Lions Club, dancing to live music from The Dusty Jugz (The Rincons), performance from La Boehme Professional Dance Group, silent auction, and activities for children.

Ticket are $10 adults, $5 kids for dinner, dancing and activities. Tickets available at www.dsasbchoedown.eventbrite.com.

Visit www.dsasbc.org to learn more of the DSASBC events.

— Melissa Fitch for Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.